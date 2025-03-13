Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 17th (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, March 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 14th.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 19.7 %
BHAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 37,194,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,083,804. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
