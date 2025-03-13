FY2025 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Cut by Zacks Research

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $20.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.18. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.78.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BLD opened at $302.68 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $288.31 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

