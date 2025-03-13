G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30, Zacks reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. G-III Apparel Group updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.050-0.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 2.2 %

GIII stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

