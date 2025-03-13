GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Trading Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (GME)

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a total market cap of $24.71 million and $1.00 million worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,014.86 or 0.99955605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,705.48 or 0.99583087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Token Profile

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s genesis date was May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum. The official website for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is gamestop-coin.vip.

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a current supply of 411,297,484,026. The last known price of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is 0.00006167 USD and is up 29.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,016,681.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamestop-coin.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the exchanges listed above.

