Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Gem Diamonds Price Performance
Shares of GMDMF remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
