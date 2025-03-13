Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of GMDMF remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

