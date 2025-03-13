General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.58. General Electric has a 52-week low of $131.91 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.