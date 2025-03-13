Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 29293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $934.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $15,400,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $16,754,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $9,832,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 880.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157,544 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

