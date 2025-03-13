Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Announces Earnings Results

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genuit Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

Genuit Group Price Performance

GEN opened at GBX 373 ($4.84) on Thursday. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 340.50 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.72). The firm has a market cap of £925.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 368.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuit Group news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £28,481.70 ($36,936.45). 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

