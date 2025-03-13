George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 1,604 Shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $11,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,102.02. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $191,685.40.

On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34.

On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $70,236.54.

NYSE NEUE opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.56. NeueHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

