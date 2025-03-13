Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Sells £63,379.50 in Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 4,371 shares of Georgia Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.80), for a total value of £63,379.50 ($82,193.62).

Neil Janin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Neil Janin sold 2,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($19.25), for a total value of £29,680 ($38,490.47).

On Friday, March 7th, Neil Janin sold 136,402 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,490 ($19.32), for a total transaction of £2,032,389.80 ($2,635,701.98).

Georgia Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

CGEO stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,460 ($18.93). 152,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,743. The company has a market cap of £565.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,135.06. Georgia Capital PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 830 ($10.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,592 ($20.65).

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital ( LON:CGEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.56) EPS for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a net margin of 58.75% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 EPS for the current year.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

