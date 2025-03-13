Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and traded as high as $21.17. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 8,727 shares changing hands.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

