Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,672,000 after acquiring an additional 189,622 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,285 shares of company stock valued at $31,284,910. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 308.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 854.05%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.