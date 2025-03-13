Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $589.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $41.05.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.