Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $589.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $41.05.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Conscious Companies ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.