Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.