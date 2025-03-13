Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Update

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global X Solar ETF Price Performance

Global X Solar ETF stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Global X Solar ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Solar ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

About Global X Solar ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Solar ETF ( NASDAQ:RAYS Free Report ) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Global X Solar ETF worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

