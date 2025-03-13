Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 10th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, and Barrick Gold are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold. They offer investors indirect exposure to gold prices, and are often considered a portfolio hedge during economic uncertainty and inflationary periods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,188,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,866,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,432,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,852. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $311.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,396,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $9.88 on Monday, reaching $233.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,682. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $233.26 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. General Mills has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,693,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,490,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,410,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

