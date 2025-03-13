Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Insider Diego Martin Pestana Purchases 4,300,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Diego Martin Pestana purchased 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00.

Diego Martin Pestana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Diego Martin Pestana purchased 185,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Diego Martin Pestana bought 193,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,650.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Diego Martin Pestana bought 1,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$45.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Diego Martin Pestana bought 159,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,155.00.

Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRG stock opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.