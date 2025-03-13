Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.92 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a net margin of 127.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance

LON:GPM traded up GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 43.47 ($0.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,747. The company has a market capitalization of £40.99 million and a P/E ratio of -26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.15. Golden Prospect Precious Metal has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.45 ($0.62).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.

The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

