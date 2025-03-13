Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Trading Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $58.98. Approximately 371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $834.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
