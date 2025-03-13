Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Trading Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $58.98. Approximately 371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $834.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 920.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

