Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.90. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

