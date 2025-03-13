Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.90. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
