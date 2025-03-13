Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.13 and last traded at C$11.13, with a volume of 5181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.

Goodfellow Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

