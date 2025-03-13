Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $23.57. Gorilla Technology Group shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 2,312,261 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Further Reading

