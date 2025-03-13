Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CL opened at $90.71 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

