Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Update

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greenway Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:GWTI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 100,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Greenway Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Greenway Technologies Company Profile
