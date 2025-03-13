Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 1,970.0% in February

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 1,970.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

