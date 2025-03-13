Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 1,970.0% in February

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 1,970.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Grid Metals
