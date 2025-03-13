Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the February 13th total of 139,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grown Rogue International Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of GRUSF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Grown Rogue International has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.