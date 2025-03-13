Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the February 13th total of 139,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grown Rogue International Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of GRUSF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Grown Rogue International has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

