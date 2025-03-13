HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Short Interest Update

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

Shares of HVPQF remained flat at $33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

