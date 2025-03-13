HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Short Interest Update

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of HVPQF remained flat at $33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.
