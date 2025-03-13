Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 918523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,926,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 135.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 162,899 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

