Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROWM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.7422 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

