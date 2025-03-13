HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 304 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $299.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.76 and a 200-day moving average of $296.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

