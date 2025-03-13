HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,661 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

