HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

LOW stock opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

