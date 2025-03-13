HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 174.44% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBRX. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of IBRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 3,098,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,140,503. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

