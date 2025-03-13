HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $241.35. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $66.33.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

