Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Issues Earnings Results

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Headlam Group had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Headlam Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEAD stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 104.50 ($1.36). 23,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.44. Headlam Group has a 12-month low of GBX 102.23 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.60 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Headlam Group

In other news, insider Jemima Bird bought 7,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £11,285.19 ($14,635.18). Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

