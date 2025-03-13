Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,646. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,559,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

