Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.95. Hertz Global shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 843,083 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hertz Global
Hertz Global Price Performance
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.