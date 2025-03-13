Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.95. Hertz Global shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 843,083 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hertz Global

Hertz Global Price Performance

Hertz Global Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.