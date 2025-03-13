HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Target worth $80,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.51. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.02 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.