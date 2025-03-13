HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 28,993 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,993 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $63,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

