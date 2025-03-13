Hollencrest Capital Management Has $38,000 Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in ICON Public by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ICON Public by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ICON Public from $221.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

ICLR stock opened at $183.39 on Thursday. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $174.93 and a one year high of $347.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

