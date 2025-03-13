Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,403,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,622,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,903,000 after purchasing an additional 253,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.11 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.