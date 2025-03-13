Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

IYG opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.