Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 175 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $262.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.08. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

