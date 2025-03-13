Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 23015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,105,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

