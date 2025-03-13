IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 374.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Caterpillar by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $338.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.05 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

