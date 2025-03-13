IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 163.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,036,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369,784 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

