IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,047 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after purchasing an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,457,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,721,000 after buying an additional 4,919,882 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,342,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,493,000 after buying an additional 4,201,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,308,000 after buying an additional 4,579,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $712,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,157,209.52. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

