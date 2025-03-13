Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
IKNA opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ikena Oncology
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.