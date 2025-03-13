Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

IKNA opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

