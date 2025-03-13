Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Immersion Stock Performance

IMMR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,942. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMMR. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

