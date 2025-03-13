Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

IMCR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMCR

Immunocore Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.79. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 26.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,954,000 after acquiring an additional 520,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 63.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 109,206 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 7,437.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 91,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.